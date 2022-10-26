ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives of the gunman who killed a student and a teacher during a St. Louis school shooting had long been concerned about his mental health and worked with police to take a gun away from him — possibly the same gun used in the attack. Authorities still seek answers into what prompted 19-year-old Orlando Harris to force his way into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday and start shooting. Police Commissioner Michael Sack says Harris’ mother and other relatives have long dealt with Harris’ mental health problems, at one point enlisting police to help take away a gun. Sack says it may have been the same gun used in the school shooting. Officers responding to the shooting shot and killed Harris.