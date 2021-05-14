JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are speeding toward the end of session with a high-profile measure to ban local enforcement of federal gun laws still outstanding. The Republican-led Legislature has until 6 p.m. Friday to pass bills. Senators passed the gun bill 22-10 on Thursday. But it still needs a final vote of approval from the House. The measure would penalize local police agencies if their officers enforce federal gun laws. Republican backers say they’re motivated by the possibility of new federal gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-led U.S. House.