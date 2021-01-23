WASHINGTON (AP) – Images of National Guard soldiers camped in a cold parking garage after being sent to protect Washington are sparking new calls for investigations of the U.S. Capitol Police, now facing allegations that the agency evicted troops sent to help after its failure to stop rioting mobs two weeks ago. Members of both parties were irate about reports that Guardsmen were forced to take rest breaks outside the Capitol building, and President Joe Biden expressed his “dismay” about how the troops had been treated. About 25,000 Guard members from across the country deployed to help secure Biden’s inauguration, which went off with only a handful of minor arrests.