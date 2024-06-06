Greater St.Louis INC has released new plans that they say will make Downtown St.Louis safe and vibrant. The new plans come from a just-released report by the Urban Land Institute, which brought together a panel of nationally known urban planning and real estate experts to find ways to increase activity around downtown’s Gateway Mall, stretching from CITYPARK Stadium to the Gateway Arch between Market and Chesnut Streets.. The goal is for that area to become a central social district, and plans include revitalizing vacant properties and taking action to address issues with the Railway Exchange Building and the Millennium Hotel by mid-September. It also includes work to revitalize 7th Street between Ballpark Village and America’s Center with new sidewalks, trees, lighting, bike lanes, and new retail spaces. And to help set the mood, yesterday (THUR)Greater STL INC kicked-off a weekly party for the public. The Downtown Summer Nights event will now be held every Thursday evening this summer from 5 to 8:00 in Kiener Plaza. Steve Potter KTRS News.