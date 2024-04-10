ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sonny Gray tossed five innings in his St. Louis debut, and the Cardinals shut out the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Gray (1-0) allowed five hits, struck out five and walked none. The 34-year-old right-hander threw 43 of his 64 pitches for strikes.

“What he did today was pretty incredible,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “There’s a lot to be excited about with having him healthy again because he hasn’t pitched in front of a crowd in a while. To go out and control his overall emotions and not try to do too much, he was under control the whole time, landed six pitches for strikes. That was pretty dominant.”

Gray signed a $75 million, three-year contract with St. Louis in free agency. He missed the start of the season after he hurt his right hamstring in a spring training game against Washington on March 4.

Gray said he “felt at home” in his return.

“I felt more calm, cool, collected, confident today than I have in any of the rehab outings, sims, (live BPs),” he said.

After Gray departed, Matthew Liberatore, Andrew Kittredge and JoJo Romero combined for three innings before Ryan Helsley handled the ninth for his fourth save in five chances this season.