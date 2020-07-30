St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A Bridgeton man is facing charges for his role in an armed carjacking that resulted in the death of a north city woman.

According to the US Attorney’s office, 28-year-old Anthony Jones was indicted on numerous charges by a Federal Grand Jury Wednesday.

Court documents indicate that the body of Jessica Vinson was found in the 5300 block of Vernon on May 4th of last year. Her car was missing from her home in the 4300 block of Maffitt. St. Louis Police spotted her vehicle on May 6th and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled, but crashed a short while later. Jones, who was driving the vehicle, was apprehended following a foot chase. A pistol was found inside the vehicle.