LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy nominations have been announced and SZA leads the way with nine nominations. The R&B star earned record, album and song of the year nominations for her album “SOS” and her hit song “Kill Bill.” The Recording Academy announced the nominations Friday. Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét closely followed with seven nominations apiece. That includes six nominations for Bridgers’ band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff also have six nods each. The 2024 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 4 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.