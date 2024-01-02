Missouri Governor Mike Parson has issued an executive order regarding foreign-owned agricultural land in the state. At a press conference on Tuesday, Parson said concerns about individuals and businesses from certain countries, especially China, owning MO farm land , prompted this order that now bans companies from China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela from owning or acquiring land within 10 miles of military facilities across the state. Parson said MO cannot allow companies associated with the communist party to, quote, exploit MO land. At the press conference, Parson stressed that this order does not impact the states economic partnerships with allies, such as Sweden, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom that currently employee thousands of Missourians. He says that in the last 5 years alone, foreign investment in MO has totaled nearly $19 billion and supported close to 150,000 MO jobs. Steve Potter, KTRS News.