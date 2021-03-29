Governor Mike Parson and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced today (Monday) a new program to provide up to 168,000 additional Covid-19 vaccinations in the City of St. Louis in an eight week period. The program will launch on April 7 and vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week Dome at America’s Center.

“Through our state-supported vaccination events, we have shown that we can efficiently get vaccines into arms on a very large scale,” Governor Parson said. “Since late January, we have been communicating with our federal partners to establish a FEMA mass vaccination site in Missouri. Now, with vaccine supplies increasing and the support of the White House and FEMA, we have the opportunity to deliver even more vaccines to the St. Louis area.”

“This special vaccination site enables us to help St. Louis be better protected from COVID-19 by increasing access to life-saving vaccines, particularly for those in the city who are medically at high risk or underserved because they don’t have ready access to health care,” said Kathy Fields, Acting Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 7. “This effort will go a long way to ensure equitable access to vaccinations.”

The eight-week program is designed to reach those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and who face economic, transportation, or other barriers in accessing the health care system.