On Wednesday Missouri Governor-elect Mike Kehoe announced the appointment of Jessica Bax as the new Director of the Missouri Department of Social Services. She will assume the role in January and then await MO Senate confirmation. Today he also spoke on KTRS’ Frank and Jill Show. Kehoe talked about his growing up in North St. Louis City, and then his experiences later as a farmer in Phelps County. Once in office, Kehoe says he intends to work with those on both sides of the isle to get things done. Kehoe said one of the biggest challenges will be tackling the issue of crime and keeping people safe. Steve Potter, KTRS News.