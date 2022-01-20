JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson is calling for higher teacher pay and money to increase access for child care. Parson outlined some of the ways he wants to spend nearly $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid during his State of the State address on Wednesday. Parson is asking the GOP-led Legislature for $722 million to prop up child-care centers. He wants another $22 million for matching grants to increase teacher pay to a minimum of $38,000 a year. Parson also lauded the state’s coronavirus vaccination rate. About 73% of adults have received at least one dose, and 55% of Missouri’s total population is fully vaccinated.