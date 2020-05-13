Washington D.C. (AP) — Battle lines have been drawn over the latest measure to provide economic relief from the coronavirus outbreak. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Democrat-backed bill introduced Tuesday would come up with more than $3 trillion for states and cities, “hazard pay” for essential workers, a new round of cash payments to individuals and other initiatives. In the Republican-dominated Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the measure is a grab bag of “pet priorities” for Democrats and doesn’t deal with “reality.” While House Democrats could pass the bill this week, the Senate won’t consider it until after the Memorial Day holiday.