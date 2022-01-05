JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Suburban St. Louis-area Republican Rep. Justin Hill says he’s resigning from the Missouri House. Hill on Monday announced his last day will be Wednesday, the first day of the 2022 session. Hill says he’s leaving to work as a consultant in Florida. Hill skipped his own inauguration last year to go to Washington, D.C. to oppose the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden. Hill says he didn’t join other Trump supporters in the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6. Hill’s departure means Republicans might need Democratic support to override any of GOP Gov. Mike Parson’s potential vetoes.