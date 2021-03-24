COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt is running for U.S. Senate. Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s making a bid for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Schmitt faces a primary against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a former Navy SEAL officer who rose quickly to become governor before scandal forced him out of office just a year and a half into his tenure. Schmitt in a written release pushed his conservative credentials and railed against “the radical left.” Voters elected Schmitt state treasurer in 2016. He was appointed attorney general after U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley left the seat to join the U.S. Senate. Voters gave Schmitt another term as the state’s top attorney in 2020.