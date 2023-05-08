ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered three times, and the St. Louis Cardinals stopped an eight-game losing streak with a 12-6 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Goldschmidt, had four hits and four RBIs in his third three-homer game, the first since March 29, 2019, against Milwaukee. He hit solo homers in the first and third innings off Alex Faedo and a two-run drive in the eighth against Tyler Holton.

Brendan Donovan hit a three-run homer off Mason Englert (1-2) for an 8-6 lead in a seven-run sixth.

Jake Rogers hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth for the Tigers, whose five-game winning steak was stopped. Spencer Torkelson also homered for Detroit.

Drew VerHagen (2-0) pitched two perfect innings.