NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has settled with two Georgia election workers in a deal that they say let him keep his homes and personal belongings in return for compensation and a promise to never defame them again. The deal announced Thursday came after the women were awarded a $148 million judgment against Giuliani. He had been scheduled to testify in the morning in Manhattan federal court at a trial to decide whether he must give the assets to two former Georgia election workers. Giuliani didn’t come to court. In the last week, the 80-year-old former New York City mayor has been found in contempt of court for failing to provide information about some assets and for continuing to speak disparagingly about the election workers.