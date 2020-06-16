St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a girl outside her north city home.
It all began shortly before 8 P.M. Monday night in the 5500 block of Park Lane near Schulte Avenue, which is in the Walnut Park West Neighborhood. That’s where the 5-year-old girl was playing when she was hit. The driver fled the scene.
Accident reconstruction crews and homicide detectives are investigating.
If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.