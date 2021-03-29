SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams have finally freed a colossal container ship that has been stuck sideways in the Suez Canal for nearly a week. The work ends a crisis that clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways. A flotilla of tugboats finally freed the bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given, from the sandy bank with the aid of high tides. As the ship moved along the canal, the tugboats blared their horns in jubilation. The giant vessel headed toward the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal, where it will be inspected for damage.