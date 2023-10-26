The National Park Service is inviting the public to celebrate the day in 1965 that construction of the Gateway Arch was completed. This Saturday marks the 58th anniversary that the final piece of the Arch on the STL riverfront was put into place. There was a fundraising event there Thursday night, but on Saturday the public has the opportunity to meet some of those who were there… the engineers, tradesmen, and other support staff. After 58 years, it’s a small group, but they’ll be signing autographs and sharing their stories, memories, and private memorabilia of their experience building the nation’s tallest man-made monument. The event is free and open to all ages…the Meet the Builders event runs Saturday from 10 till noon and visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibit in the gallery, and then take a Tram ride to the top. Steve Potter, KTRS News.