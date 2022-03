Gasoline prices are soaring across the St. Louis area. Average gasoline prices in St. Louis have risen 28.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 983 stations in St. Louis. Prices in St. Louis are 56.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.31 a gallon higher than a year ago. The cheapest station in St. Louis was priced at $3.36 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was a whopping $4.59 a gallon.