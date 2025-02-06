This week the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services transferred more than $3 million from the medical marijuana program to the Missouri Veterans Commission. Missourians voted in 2018 to adopt a constitutional amendment that included a provision requiring that fees and taxes generated by the medical marijuana program be transferred to the Veterans Commission and used for health and care services for military vets. 3 and a quarter million dollars has just been transferred with the total amount sent to the Veterans Commission since the program began topping 49.7 million dollars. These monies are in addition to funds transferred from the adult-use cannabis program. You can find more information about both the medical and adult use programs at cannabis.Mo.Gov. Steve Potter, KTRS News.