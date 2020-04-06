Kabul, Afghanistan (AP) — Some 200,000 Afghans and counting have returned from Iran to their home country after losing their jobs in the coronavirus pandemic or out of fear of getting infected. They are flowing across the border from a country that has one of the world’s worst outbreaks to an impoverished nation that is woefully unprepared to deal with the virus. So far, Afghan authorities have confirmed 273 cases, more than 210 of them in people who returned from Iran. One young returnee recounted joining crowds of Afghans at the border, untested and unprotected, waiting to cross and then fanning out across Afghanistan to their hometowns.