The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Bond January 4 and January 6 Bond County Fairgrounds Bond County FairgroundsGreenville 8am – 4pm Madison January 7 Quad City/ Mt. Nebo Complex (Former Harris Elementary School) 1634 7th St.Madison 8am – 4pm January 9 SIUE – Main Campus Parking Lot B 74 Circle Dr.Edwardsville 8am – 4pm January 10 Madison County Health Department 101 E. Edwardsville Rd.Wood River 8am – 4pm Perry January 8 Pinckneyville Community Hospital 5383 State Route 154Pinckneyville 8am – 4pm St. Clair January 4 andJanuary 7-10 4601 State St. 4601 State St.East St. Louis 8am – 4pm Wabash January 6 Wabash Valley College 2200 College Dr.Mt. Carmel 8am – 4pm Wayne January 5 Frontier Community College-Wayne County 2 Frontier Dr.Fairfield 8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.