The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Bond
|January 4 and January 6
|Bond County Fairgrounds
|Bond County FairgroundsGreenville
|8am – 4pm
|Madison
|January 7
|Quad City/ Mt. Nebo Complex (Former Harris Elementary School)
|1634 7th St.Madison
|8am – 4pm
|January 9
|SIUE – Main Campus Parking Lot B
|74 Circle Dr.Edwardsville
|8am – 4pm
|January 10
|Madison County Health Department
|101 E. Edwardsville Rd.Wood River
|8am – 4pm
|Perry
|January 8
|Pinckneyville Community Hospital
|5383 State Route 154Pinckneyville
|8am – 4pm
|St. Clair
|January 4 andJanuary 7-10
|4601 State St.
|4601 State St.East St. Louis
|8am – 4pm
|Wabash
|January 6
|Wabash Valley College
|2200 College Dr.Mt. Carmel
|8am – 4pm
|Wayne
|January 5
|Frontier Community College-Wayne County
|2 Frontier Dr.Fairfield
|8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.