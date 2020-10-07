St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A Franklin County woman is going to prison for her role in a drug conspiracy that cost another woman her life.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 26-year-old Shannon Bradley was sentenced to 11 years Tuesday. She pleaded guilty back in January to conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, as well as aiding and abetting.

In 2017, Bradley and co-defendant Jacob Brewer met the victim and her boyfriend at a gas station where the transaction took place. Later that evening, boyfriend woke up and found the woman unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Brewer pled guilty in May of 2019 and is awaiting sentencing.