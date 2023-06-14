NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says it has addressed an onscreen headline that called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” who sought to have his political rival arrested, without saying what was done. The chyron was shown on Fox Monday night, beneath a split-screen image of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live and Biden speaking earlier at the White House. Trump was speaking following his court appearance to plead not guilty on charges of hoarding classified government documents. Biden has said he has had no contact with the special prosecutor investigating Trump. PBS had second thoughts about its own onscreen message shown during the speech. CNN and MSNBC didn’t air it live.