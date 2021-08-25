Columbia, Mo. – Based on voting by the league’s coaches, the Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC selections were announced on Tuesday.

Second Team, Defense: Trajan Jeffcoat, RS JR, DL

Jeffcoat, named a preseason All-Southeastern Conference selection by the league’s media, was a 2020 first-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and the league’s coaches. His breakout season included 6.0 sacks, 18 tackles, seven quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Jeffcoat’s 6.0 sacks ranked second in the SEC and were the most by a Tiger defensive end since Charles Harris recorded 9.0 in 2016. He is a member of the 2021 Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch Lists.

Third Team, Offense: Connor Bazelak, RS SO, QB

Bazelak is 6-3 as a starter for the Tigers. He threw for 200+ yards in eight of 10 appearances in 2020. He was named the 2020 SEC Co-Freshman of the Year in a vote by the league’s coaches and also earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team. Named to the 2021 Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Awards Watch Lists, he was the SEC Freshman of the Week three times in 2020.

Third Team, Offense: Michael Maietti, GR, C

A member of the 2021 Rimington Trophy Watch List and a preseason All-SEC selection by the league’s media, Maietti was a 2020 honorable mention All-SEC selection by Pro Football Focus, which graded him at 75.0 – ranked as the SEC’s fourth-best center and the 14th-best grade nationally. He has started 43 consecutive games at center dating back to 2017 (played at Rutgers from 2017-19). Maietti was also a preseason All-SEC selection by the league’s media.

Third Team, Special Teams: Grant McKinniss, P

McKinniss made 39 punts in 2020, with 15 landing inside the 20 and eight punts of 50+ yards. In 2020, Mizzou ranked 22nd nationally in net punting at 40.97 YPP vs. 50th in 2019 (39.03 YPP). He was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week following the South Carolina game (11/21/20), where he made seven punts with an average of 43.6 yards with five landing inside the 20. His career-long punt of 66 yards came in the win against No. 17/16 LSU (10/10/20).