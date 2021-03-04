WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) — Four additional employees of Missouri’s largest behavioral health organization are now charged with abusing residents, including two children with autism. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that all four employees of Webster Groves-based Great Circle are charged with abuse of a health care recipient. Great Circle in recent weeks has announced its intention to lay off 115 employees and the closure of its Webster Groves residential treatment facility, which was also raided by federal agents. Three other employees were arrested in January. Great Circle spokeswoman Bev Pfeifer-Harms says agency leaders reported the actions of the employees to police as soon as they learned about them.