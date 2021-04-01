ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Democratic state representative from St. Louis County has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for misusing campaign money for personal expenses. A federal judge in St. Louis on Wednesday also ordered 39-year-old Courtney Curtis to repay nearly $48,000. He pleaded guilty in November to three counts of wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say Curtis used campaign donations for personal expenses in 2016 and 2017. In his plea, he admitted using money for rent, travel expenses, meals and other expenses. He also admitted filing false campaign finance reports to cover up the crimes.