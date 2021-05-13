COLUMBIA, Mo. – Former NFL head coach and 30-year coaching veteran Scott Linehan has joined the Tigers staff as an offensive analyst, it was announced Thursday by Mizzou football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Most recently, Linehan served as Passing Game Coordinator at LSU (2020) and as Offensive Coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys (2015-18).

“Scott Linehan is an exciting addition to our staff,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s a true veteran of the profession with experience at a variety of levels. We all look forward to working with him.”

Linehan served on the Dallas Cowboys staff for five years, handling passing game coordinator duties in 2014 before his promotion to offensive coordinator (2015-18). While in Dallas, Linehan helped the Cowboys to three NFC East divisional titles and three playoff appearances. The Cowboys went 12-4 and claimed the NFC East with Linehan calling the plays as the passing game coordinator in 2014. In 2016 – with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott – Linehan helped lead Dallas to a 13-3 mark and the NFC East title. The Cowboys also won the NFC East in 2018.

“I have great respect for Coach Drinkwitz and his vision for our program,” Linehan said. “Mentoring collegiate players is an aspect of the profession I’ve always enjoyed and I’m thankful for this new role. Additionally, the opportunity to work with my son, Matt, as he begins his coaching career is truly special.”

Linehan was the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator from 2009-13. In 2011, the Lions posted a 10-6 mark and earned a playoff berth. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was named Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year after throwing for career-highs of 5,038 yards and 41 touchdowns. Linehan served as head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2006-08, compiling an 11-25 mark.

He also served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings (2002-04) and offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins (2005). Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper was selected to the Pro Bowl twice and, in 2004, led the NFL in passing yards (4,717) and completions (379). Also, during that span, Viking wide receiver Randy Moss caught 37 TD passes and led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 17 in 2003. Linehan’s collegiate stops include LSU (2020, passing game coordinator), Louisville (1999-01, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks), Washington (1998, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks; 1996-97, offensive coordinator and wide receivers; 1994-95, wide receivers), UNLV (1991, quarterbacks), Idaho (1992-93, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks; 1989-90, wide receivers).

Linehan played quarterback at Idaho from 1982-86, earning team offensive MVP honors in 1986 when he led the team to an 8-4 overall mark and a berth in the I-AA playoffs. In 1984, Linehan passed for 2,407 yards and 17 TDs and then in 1986, he threw for 3,954 yards and 22 scores. He and his wife, Kristen, have three sons: Matt, Michael and Marcus. Matt – also a former Idaho quarterback (2014-17) – is currently a graduate assistant with Mizzou. Michael played collegiately at Idaho (2015-16) and North Texas (2018-19).