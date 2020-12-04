Child sex charges have been filed against 50-year old Robert Ross of St. Peters. St. Louis County Police say Ross worked as a St. Louis Public Schools security/safety officer from from 2003 to 2006. He’s been charged with first-degree statutory rape, four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, and three counts of first-degree child molestation. Three female victims are identified in court documents, with one reporting abuse when she was 9 years old. Authorities say the alleged abuse incidents occurred as long ago as 1998. Police say Ross worked at Northwest Middle School, Vashon High School, and Cleveland ROTC Naval High School and possibly others. He reportedly also worked at Missouri Baptist Children’s Home in 2007 and 2008. If anyone believes they may have been victimized by Ross, they are urged to call St. Louis County detectives at 314-615-5400.