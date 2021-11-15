ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police officer has been acquitted of felony assault in an altercation that happened at a convenience store while he was off duty. Brandin Neil maintained that he was trying to arrest Bryan Boyle for disturbing the peace when he tackled him after the two men exchanged insults at the Crown Food Mart gas station on Aug. 8, 2019 because he believed Boyle was going to assault him. Judge Jason Sengheiser said in his ruling Friday that prosecutors failed to prove Neil lacked the authority to make an arrest while off duty, and he said that Neil used an appropriate amount of force in arresting Boyle.