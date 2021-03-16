ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police officer is facing both criminal charges and a civil lawsuit accusing him of, while off-duty, illegally searching a man and stealing about $200 from him. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 35-year-old Kevin Baroni was charged Nov. 2 with misdemeanor kidnapping and stealing. The alleged victim, Richard E. Brown, filed suit in February. Neither the charges nor the suit were previously made public. Baroni’s attorney, Brian Millikan, says Baroni was an undercover narcotics detective who saw what he thought to be a drug transaction on Nov. 5, 2019, leading to the encounter.