St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A former security officer at an area school is being indicted by a federal grand jury for child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 47-year-old Mark Bennett was indicted Wednesday on 1 count of sexual exploitation of a child.

The investigation revealed Bennett to be in possession of more than 750 videos and images involving children who appeared to under the age of 12. The investigation further revealed that Bennett sexually abused a child who was under the age of 12, then produced pornography of his abuse of that child.

Bennett abused the child while he was employed by the Ferguson-Florissant School District.