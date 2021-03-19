COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Republican Party Chairman Todd Graves has been appointed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators. Republican Gov. Mike Parson says he’s sending Graves’ nomination to the Senate on Monday. The appointment is subject to state Senate confirmation. The board governs the four-campus University of Missouri System. Graves led the Missouri Republican Party from 2017 through 2018. He was elected during former Gov. Eric Greitens’ short time in office. Graves previously served as a U.S. attorney under former President George W. Bush. His brother is Republican U.S. Rep. Sam Graves.