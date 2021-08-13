ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Missouri police officer has been indicted by a grand jury on a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly injuring a 17-year-old by pulling him from his car by his arm and clothing during a traffic stop. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 40-year-old Charles Thomas Lancey was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault in connection to the August 2020 incident. It is unclear whether Lancey has retained a defense attorney. Lancey was fired from the Ballwin Police Department last September.