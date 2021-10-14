ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Anheuser-Busch InBev employee has pleaded guilty to participating in a fraud scheme by falsely claiming to be disabled. The U.S. attorney’s office said Shannon Nenninger pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy. Prosecutors said at least a dozen people were involved in the scheme. Nenninger said in her plea that Thomas Hobbs, a chiropractor, was known by Anheuser-Busch employees as someone who would help people fraudulently obtain disability payments. She said she paid Hobbs $6,100, and received more than $457,104 in disability payments between January 2013 and November 2017. According to her plea, Hobbs received $3,501 for medically unnecessary tests and treatments. He has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.