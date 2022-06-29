MEN’S BASKETBALL: The State Farm MVC Men’s Basketball Championship — the 33rd consecutive men’s tournament in St. Louis — will feature all 12 Conference schools and will be played at Enterprise Center. For the 18th-straight year, the tournament will begin on Thursday and end on Sunday (March 2-5). Thursday and Friday will feature four games each day, with the first game beginning at noon. The semifinals are Saturday, and the title game will be Sunday. All 11 games will be televised with the semifinals airing on CBS Sports Network and the championship game on CBS Sports.



The State Farm MVC Tournament, also known uniquely as “Arch Madness” to Valley fans, will be played at Enterprise Center for the 29th time. Arch Madness is the second-longest neutral site tenured collegiate tourney in the nation (following only the Big East in New York City). The State Farm MVC Tournament site has moved from Kiel Auditorium (1991) to the Saint Louis Arena (1992-1994) to Enterprise Center (1995-present).



WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The MVC Women’s Basketball Championship, affectionately known as Hoops in the Heartland, will be in the Quad Cities (Moline, Ill.) The 2023 championship features all 12 Missouri Valley Conference schools and will begin on Thursday and end on Sunday (March 9-12). Thursday and Friday will feature four games each day, with the first game beginning at noon. The semifinals are Saturday, and the title game will be Sunday. The first 10 games will be on The Valley on ESPN, and for the second-straight season, the title game will air on ESPNU.



Notably, the MVC has conducted its women’s basketball championship at a neutral site every year since 2008. Next March, the Conference will be the only current Division I stand-alone women’s basketball event to be held in the same city seven or more consecutive years, as the MVC has conducted its women’s basketball championship at TaxSlayer Center every year since 2016. In fact, Hoops in the Heartland 2023 will match the Atlantic Coast, Southeastern, Big Ten and Big 12 Conference Tournaments, as the only Division I stand-alone women’s basketball championships to be held at a neutral site for 15 or more consecutive years. .



WOMEN’S SOCCER: The 2022 MVC Women’s Soccer Championship will be conducted at sites of the higher seeds, and eight of 11 teams will qualify for the field. MVC women’s soccer will play a single round robin regular-season schedule with matches on Thursday and Sunday. Following the regular season, eight teams shall advance to the postseason tournament, which will be held over two weekends. The opening round (Oct. 27) features the 6 seed playing the 7 seed at the home field of the 3 seed and the 5 seed playing the 8 seed at the home of No. 4. The winner of the 6/7 and 5/8 matches will advance to play seeds 3 and 4, respectively (Oct. 30). Winners of those matches advance to the finals. The 1 and 2 seeds will have byes in the first two rounds. The semifinals (Nov. 3) and finals (Nov. 6) will take place at the site of the No. 1 seed.



MEN’S SOCCER: The 2022 MVC Men’s Soccer Championship will feature all seven teams. MVC men’s soccer will play eight regular-season conference games, a single round robin plus two additional games. The tournament shall be hosted over two weekends playing Sunday (Nov. 6), Thursday (Nov. 10), and Sunday (Nov. 13). The No. 1 seed shall receive a bye in the opening round. Seeds 2, 3 and 4 will host seeds 7, 6, 5, respectively. At the completion of the opening round, the tournament shall be reseeded, and the No. 1 seed will face the lowest remaining seed, and the four remaining teams will advance to the semifinals. The No. 1 seed shall host the semifinal and final rounds of the championship.



VOLLEYBALL: For the first time, Evansville will host the MVC Volleyball Championship. The 2022 event features eight of the league’s 12 teams and will be played Sunday-Wednesday, Nov. 20-23. Home to UE volleyball and women’s basketball, Meeks Family Fieldhouse debuted in 2017 and features Taraflex flooring. The No. 1 and 2 seeds shall receive a bye to the Tuesday semifinals, while seeds No. 3 and 4 will receive a bye to Monday. Seeds No. 5, 6, 7 and 8 will play on Sunday. The host is not guaranteed a spot in the field.



SWIMMING & DIVING: For the second-straight year, UNI will host the MVC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City, Iowa. The facility, which opened in 2010, features a state-of-the-art 50-meter competition pool. The MVC Championship features nine teams and takes place Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 15-18.



CROSS COUNTRY: Indiana State will host the 2022 MVC Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship on Friday, Oct. 28, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind. The site has hosted the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s National Championship 13 times since 2002.



INDOOR TRACK & FIELD: For the second-straight year, the indoor meet will be held at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center at Gately Park in Chicago. UIC and Valparaiso will co-host the event (Feb. 26-27). The Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center at Gately Park is a world-class track and field facility located in the Pullman community of Chicago. The 139,000-square foot facility features a hydraulically banked 200-meter track, a 4,000-square foot curtained warm-up area, eight sprint lanes, two long and triple jump runways and pits, pole-vault runway and pads, a high jump area, discus area, and scoreboard. The facility has a seating capacity of 3,500 and includes supporting amenities such as a meet management control room, concessions, multipurpose rooms, and locker rooms.



OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Illinois State will host the league’s outdoor meet (May 12-14). ISU last hosted the Conference outdoor track & field championship in Normal, Ill., in 2015. Redbird Track & Field Complex is the site for next spring’s event; the track is eight lanes wide and 400-meters long.



TENNIS: Six of the nine MVC programs will compete in the championship, played Friday-Sunday, April 21-23. The site and host institution for the MVC team championship will be determined in the coming weeks. The host is not guaranteed a spot in the field. Notably, Missouri State will host the league’s individual championship in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 7-9, at the Cooper Tennis Complex, which features 12 indoor courts.



GOLF: The 2023 MVC women’s golf championship will feature all 12 programs and will be played Sunday-Tuesday, April 16-18. The site and host institution will be determined in the coming weeks. UNI will host the men’s championship at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, Ill., Sunday-Tuesday, April 23-25. Oakwood’s challenging 18-hole golf course designed by legendary course designer Pete Dye is considered by golfers to be one of the gems of the Quad Cities.



SOFTBALL: Southern Illinois will host the 2023 MVC Softball Championship, which will feature all 12 teams. The single-elimination tournament will be played over four days (Wednesday-Saturday, May 10-13). Seeds 5-12 will play opening-round games Wednesday, and the top four teams will receive a bye. Charlotte West Stadium has served as the host of the MVC Softball Championship four previous times (2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016).



BASEBALL: The 2023 MVC Baseball Championship will be played Tuesday-Saturday, May 23-27. Eight of the league’s 10 teams qualify for the double-elimination format, and the host is not guaranteed a spot in the field. Indiana State will host the championship at Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind., and ISU last hosted in 2016. Bob Warn Field features a FieldTurf infield and natural grass outfield, and amenities include a total of 2,000 chairback and bleacher seats for fans, a press box that allows for multiple broadcasts, expanded parking and an indoor facility located two blocks from the playing field.