SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government, and get it fast. But it’s not always easy to understand the best way to deal with President Donald Trump. Republicans and Democrats alike are testing whether to fight or flatter the president, and whether to back channel requests or go public as they try to get Trump’s attention and his assurances. At stake may be states’ access to masks, ventilators, and other personal protective gear that’s critically needed by health care workers, in addition to field hospitals and federal cash.

