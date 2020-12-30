DENVER (AP) — The new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus that has set off alarm in Britain has been reported for the first time in the U.S., in a Colorado man who hadn’t been traveling. That is triggering a host of questions about how it got here and adding urgency to the nation’s vaccination drive. State officials say the patient, a man in his 20s from a mostly rural expanse on the edge of the metropolitan Denver area, is recovering in isolation. His condition has not disclosed.