ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 30-year-old St. Louis area man is running as a Democrat for the Missouri 2nd Congressional seat currently held by Republican Rep. Ann Wagner. Ben Samuels, of Creve Coeur, is the first Democrat to challenge for the seat in suburban St. Louis. Samuels most recently worked as director of special projects for Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Baker said he was motivated to run after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump. Wagner’s plans are unclear. She has expressed an interest in running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.