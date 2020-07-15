Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) Missouri now has it’s first confirmed case of a virus that affects hooved livestock, including horses and cattle.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture says that Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg announced the state’s first case of Vesicular Stomatitis in a horse in Newton County Tuesday. Missouri is the seventh state to confirm the virus this year.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is urging horse owners to monitor their livestock closely and call their veterinarian if symptoms arise. Vesicular Stomatitis is a contagious, non-fatal virus that primarily affects horses and cattle by causing a fever and vesicular lesions. The virus has not yet been confirmed in Illinois.