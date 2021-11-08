LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Some Missourians may be having a hard time finding dentists and other service providers who are vaccinated because employers have to balance protecting their employees’ health information against their customers’ need for transparency. Washington University law professor Pauline Kim says the political nature of the debate over COVID-19 vaccinations is also making some companies reluctant to share their workers’ vaccination status. But 68-year-old Karen Clark has made it a habit to ask everyone she deals with about their vaccination status because she and her husband both have medical conditions that make them high risk for COVID-19 complications.