PARIS (AP) — Challenged by high temperatures and strong winds, 1,000 firefighters with 10 water-dumping planes are struggling to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwestern France. The fires have forced the evacuation of 11,300 people and ravaged pine forests near the Atlantic coast. It’s one of several areas around Europe being scorched by wildfires this season. Portugal has seen some of the worst damage. One of the French fires is in woodlands just south of the Atlantic resort town of Arcachon, a major attraction for visitors during the summer. France’s president says the number of French forests burnt so far this year is already triple those destroyed in 2020.