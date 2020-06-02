St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Firefighters are working to contain a number of fires in downtown after yesterday’s peaceful daytime protests once again unraveled into another night of chaos.

It all unfolded when protestors briefly shut down highway 40 near the Poplar Street Bridge, and escalated when they began to gather outside St. Louis Police Headquarters. The 7-11 at the intersection of 17th and Pine was later vandalized, looted, then set ablaze after one of the demonstrators threw what is believed to have been a firework inside. Before St. Louis Firefighters could contain it, protesters began setting additional fires.