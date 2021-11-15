BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Three teens died and two others were seriously hurt in a fiery crash in a St. Louis suburb Sunday morning. The St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday near Ballwin. All the crash victims appear to be in their mid to late teens, but their identities were not immediately released Sunday. Investigators determined that the car the teens were riding in left the road and struck a tree before catching fire. Three teens died at the scene, and the other two were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.