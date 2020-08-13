St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Former St. Ann Police Officer Ellis Brown has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on Civil Rights charges in connection with an April 2019 traffic stop. According to the indictment announced by U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen on Thursday, Brown is accused of “willfully depriving” a victim, identified as S.K., of their Constitutional right to be free from unreasonable seizures. Brown is accused of repeatedly kicking and injuring the victim while the victim was complying with instructions. The case was investigated by the FBI.