East St. Louis, IL (KTRS) An FBI sting nabs more than a dozen people for trying to have sex with minors.

The US Attorney’s office says 14 men have been charged following an FBI operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies targeting online predators.

U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft says quote, “Instead of lurking on playgrounds, modern predators hide behind electronic devices using social media and texting apps to access young children” endquote.

The men, who range in age from 27-57, are from both Missouri and Illinois. Each is facing 10-years to life, plus fines of up to $250,000.