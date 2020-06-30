Washington (AP) Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. is “going in the wrong direction” with coronavirus cases surging in some regions, and that’s putting the entire country at risk. With about 40,000 new cases being reported a day, Fauci said he wouldn’t be surprised if the daily count reaches 100,000 if things don’t improve. The government’s top infectious disease expert told a Senate hearing Tuesday that he’s “very concerned.” He said school openings will depend on how widely the coronavirus is spreading in each location. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the senators that more opening guidelines for local school systems would be coming soon.