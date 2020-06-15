LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — The father of a Missouri woman who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a weekend traffic stop says he doubts officials’ reports that she threatened to shoot the deputy. Hannah Fizer was killed Saturday night in Sedalia, about 90 miles southeast of Kansas City. Her father, John Fizer, said Monday that his 25-year-old daughter never had a gun and supported law enforcement. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Fizer told the deputy she was going to shoot him, but it’s unclear if she had a weapon because her car hasn’t been searched yet. The shooting comes amid increased scrutiny of officer-involved killings since the death of George Floyd, though Floyd was black and Fizer was white.