PARIS (AP) — Police say a strong explosion has hit a building in Paris’ Left Bank, leaving at least 16 people injured. The blast ignited a fire that sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted the evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood. Paris police said that the facade of a building in the 5th arrondissement, or district, collapsed, and emergency services were working to determine if anyone was still inside. Florence Berthout, mayor of the arrondissement, said four people were in “absolute emergency” condition. The Paris police spokeswoman said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was caused by a gas explosion.